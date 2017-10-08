WWE Hell In A Cell Result: Dolph Ziggler vs Bobby Roode

Bobby Roode vs Dolph Ziggler Ziggler’s music hits then it abruptly cuts off. The stage goes black. Ziggler walks to the ring with no ‘Tron or music. Ziggler locks in a tight side headlock. Roode pushes Ziggler into the ropes but Ziggler holds onto the headlock. Roode manages to reverse it into a headlock of his own. Roode drops Ziggler down to the mat, rides his back, then does the Glorious taunt in Ziggler’s face. Ziggler slams Roode into the corner. Roode explodes out of the corner and almost decapitates Ziggler with a clothesline. Ziggler stuns Roode on the top rope. Ziggler lands a high angle dropkick for a near fall. Ziggler chokes Roode on the top rope. Neck breaker by Ziggler for another near fall. Ziggler locks in a sleeper. Roode manages to back suplex his way out of it. Ziggler charges at Roode but Roode moves out of the way. Ziggler goes shoulder first into the turnbuckle. Roode and Ziggler trade shots. Blockbuster by Roode for a long two count. Uranage suplex by Roode. Roode calls for the Glorious DDT. Ziggler reverses it into a roll up. Roode kicks out. Ziggler hits his leaping DDT. Roode kicks out. Ziggler tries the Zig Zag but Roode avoids it. Ziggler slaps on the sleeper. Roode tries to back suplex Ziggler but Ziggler lands on his feet. Fameasser by Ziggler. Roode kicks out yet again. Ziggler tunes up the band. Roode ducks the Superkick. Ziggler rolls up Roode, Roode counter into a roll up. Ziggler counters with a hand full of tights, then Roode counters and grabs the tights for the win! Winner- Bobby Roode After the match, Ziggler immediately hits the Zig Zag and walks away