In Progress: NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling, LIVE RESULTS

LIJ ambushed Bullet Club to start, but Fale was able to use his size and power to gain the upper hand against Hiromu. Hiromu and Yujiro eventually get battle each other in a proverbial “Battle of The Takahashis.” The finish saw Fale dominate BUSHI, only to be distracted by the stuffed, feline valet Daryl Takahashi. BUSHI hits the mist and rolls up Fale to get the win for LIJ.

WINNERS: Los Ingobernables de Japon.

Suzuki-gun assaulted Goto & Yano to start. Minoru & ZSJ spent the majority of the matches early stages by targeting Yano with submissions, while El Desperado kept Goto busy on the outside. Goto eventually makes his way into the ring and brutalizes Sabre. Minoru attempts to tie up Toru Yano on the outside, but Yano fights them off and beats the 20 count to win the match.

WINNERS: Goto & Yano.

After the match, Yano stole Minoru Suzuki’s NEVER Openweight Championship Belt. Zack Sabre Jr. assaulted the referee.