AJ Styles Reacts To Brutal End Of Shane & KO Cell Match

WWE has released the following clip from last night’s post-Hell In A Cell Talking Smack on-line:

AJ Styles reacts to Sami Zayn’s stunning actions during the Falls Count Anywhere Hell in a Cell Match between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens at WWE Hell in a Cell 2017: Courtesy of the award-winning WWE Network.

Related: WWE Hell In A Cell Result: United States Championship – AJ Styles (c) vs Baron Corbin vs Tye Dillinger

How Old Would Eddie Guerrero Have Been Today?

Today would have been the 50th birthday of former WWE World Champion Eddie Guerrero.

Today is also the 46th birthday of former WWE/WCW/ECW Superstar Stevie Richards!