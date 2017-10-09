RAW Preview: Bray Wyatt To Introduce ‘Sister Abigail’?, The Bar On MizTV, Kalisto Ingnites Cruisers, More

WWE.com has put up their official WWE Monday Night RAW Preview.

Tonight’s episode of RAW will be live from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

Below are the Quick Hits they are looking at going in to tonight’s episode:

On The Bar appearing on MizTV:

After teaming up to take down Roman Reigns this past Monday night on Raw, Intercontinental Champion The Miz and the ruthless team of Cesaro & Sheamus have much to talk about, which is probably why The A-Lister booked The Swiss Cyborg and The Celtic Warrior on Raw, live in Indianapolis. As proud as Miz, Cesaro & Sheamus are about their impromptu Shield “tribute” — which included a Triple Powerbomb on The Big Dog — their actions might have pushed a Hounds of Justice reunion that much closer to becoming a reality. Judging by their meeting at the conclusion of this past week’s Raw, The Shield just might be preparing a counter-attack. Will Reigns, Ambrose & Rollins be watching “Miz TV”? You’d best believe that.

On “Sister Abigail”:

The Demon and the man have defeated Bray Wyatt, but Finn Bálor comes up against Sister Abigail — an entity that is very much alive if The Eater of Worlds is to be believed. Wyatt and, evidently, Abigail herself, have promised to unleash as-yet-unseen horrors on the leader of Bálor Club. The Irish Superstar is undoubtedly an extraordinary man who can do extraordinary things, but he has never encountered anything like what’s ahead. Is Bálor ready?

