Will SHIELD Reunite On RAW Tonight?, Jinder Mahal Has A Message For His Critics (Video), Mick Foley Spotlights Natalya & Charlotte’s Feud

Will SHIELD Reunite On RAW Tonight?

PWInsider.com is reporting that it is likely SHIELD will reform tonight on RAW in order to setup the main event of the TLC PPC on October 22nd.

RAW Preview: Bray Wyatt To Introduce ‘Sister Abigail’?, The Bar On MizTV, Kalisto Ingnites Cruisers, More

Jinder Mahal Has A Message For His Critics

WWE has released the following post-Hell In A Cell interview exclusively on-line:

The Modern Day Maharaja is fired up after successfully defending his WWE Title against Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Hell in a Cell 2017.

Mick Foley Spotlights Natalya & Charlotte’s Feud

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has posted the following to Facebook putting a spotlight on Natalya and Charlotte’s feud: