WWE Top 10 Stolen Finisher Beatdowns

WWE has released the following video on-line:

A Superstar’s signature finishing maneuver is usually their greatest weapon and sometimes their biggest weakness. Here are 10 infamous moments of Superstars getting knocked out by a finisher stolen by a rival.

Details On Jim Ross’ First Book Signing This Friday In Texas

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross will be doing his first public book signing for his new autobiography Slobberknocker this Friday (10/13) in Grapevine, TX.

The signing will happen at Central at Books A Million (300 Grapevine Mills Mall) at 7 pm.

You can order Slobberknocker on-line by clicking HERE