Major Updates Regarding Planned Vince McMahon Biopic ‘Pandemonium’

PWInsider.com is reporting that Bradley Cooper is currently awaiting an updated version of the script for the upcoming Vince McMahon biopic "Pandemonium" so that he can make his decision about whether he will play the titular role of Vince McMahon. They go on to note that the plan right now is for the movie to be filmed in the spring of 2018 but that is contingent upon it being cast and having a final, approved screenplay in place by then.