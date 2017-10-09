Kevin Owens Shares An Embrace w/ Sami Zayn, Mick Foley Comments On Shane & Kevin Owen’s Cell Match, Taz Criticizes WWE Ring Announcer

Nick Hausman
wwe anchorage

(Photo by Foc Kan/WireImage)

Kevin Owens Shares An Embrace w/ Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens has shared the following on his new Instagram account reacting to Sami Zayn helping him to defeat Shane McMahon at WWE Hell In A Cell:

WWE Hell In A Cell Result: Shane McMahon vs Kevin Owens

Mick Foley Comments On Shane & KO’s Cell Match

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley posted the following tweets last night during Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens’ Hell In A Cell Match:

Taz Criticizes WWE Ring Announcer

Former ECW World Champion Taz posted the following on Twitter last night criticizing WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton’s performance at WWE Hell In A Cell:
