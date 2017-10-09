WWE RAW Match To Determine Who Will Face Asuka At WWE TLC? *Spoiler*

According to PWInsider.com, Nia Jax versus Emma versus Alicia Fox will compete in a triple threat match on WWE RAW tonight, with the winner facing Asuka at the WWE TLC pay-per-view.

Asuka will make her RAW brand debut at the WWE TLC event this month. Mickie James versus Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women’s Championship is also confirmed for the show, and The Shield is expected to reunite for a tag team match at the event.

WWE TLC is scheduled for Sunday, October 22nd at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

