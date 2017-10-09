Jim Ross Comments On Seeing Roman Reigns As A Star, Brock Lesnar, Which RAW Characters He’d Expand

Jim Ross recently spoke with Pop Culture; you can read a few excerpts below: Jim Ross on why Brock Lesnar would be his first pick to start a new promotion with: “I would probably take, because it would be instant credibility to get me started with my imaginary company, Brock Lesnar. Because he’s got name identity, durability, believability, and he would probably more closely represent my stylistic approach that I would probably want to take if I was spending my own money to create a wrestling product.” Ross comments on continuing to push Roman Reigns no matter what the reaction is, instead of trying to change him without reason: “Well, I think you just got to continue to allow him to be pretty good. You know, whenever the time is opportune. He is better than pretty good and a good kid, real good kid. Very committed. ” “There’s nothing you say on TV, there’s no pillow vignettes, let’s change his music, let’s change his hair color, let’s change his outfit. You know, let’s change for change’s sake. Let’s change not knowing the selection, but just change for change sake. Because well, it might work. It might not. Steer the course and not be so wrapped up in getting him accepted as a fan favorite or a villain. I accept him as a star. And that’s what Roman Reigns is, he’s a star.” Ross added: “It’s a fan base, man. It is a fan … You never heard this … I don’t remember hearing that kind of fan reaction to this level at any time in my lifetime in this business. It’s a thing, you know, social media’s changed a lot of stuff.” Ross explains why he would add a little bit more to the story of Bray Wyatt and Sasha Banks: “Bray Wyatt to me is, you don’t have an audience that supports your entrance by being a firefly if they don’t like you,” he reasoned.So I think there’s a foundation there to be a very bizarre, mysterious character babyface.” “Sasha seems to be at her base, she seems to be at this, as a TV character, as far as how she comes across in my living room when she has a little edge to her and just a little bit of a heel.”