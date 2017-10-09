Confirmed Match Cards For All Four Nights On This Week’s Ring Of Honor Global Wars Tour

|
The following matchups have been confirmed all four nights of Ring Of Honor’s Global Wars tour this week:
Global Wars Buffalo
The Elite (Kenny Omega & Young Bucks) vs The Kingdom
Mark Briscoe and War Machine vs Suzuki-gun
Will Ospreay vs Punishment Martinez
Christopher Daniels vs Hiromu Takahashi
Frankie Kazarian vs Jay Lethal
Bullet Club (Cody and Marty Scurll) vs CHAOS (Toru Yano and Yoshi-Hashi)
Hangman Page vs KUSHIDA
Coast 2 Coast (LSG and Shaheem Ali) vs The Dawgs (Rhett Titus and Will Ferrara)
Mandy Leon vs Jenny Rose
Global Wars Pittsburgh
Bullet Club (Cody, Kenny Omega and Marty Scurll) vs. CHAOS (Toru Yano, Will Ospreay and Yoshi-Hashi)
Minoru Suzuki vs Silas Young
Killer Elite Squad (Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Archer) vs War Machine
Best Friends (Beretta and Chuckie T.) vs The Addiction
Jay Lethal vs Jay White
ROH World Tag Team Championship
Proving Ground Instant Reward (ROH World Television Championship)
Britt Baker to compete in Women Of Honor match
Global Wars Columbus
ROH World Championship
The Elite vs Best Friends (Beretta and Chuckie T.) and Flip Gordon
CHAOS (Toru Yano, Will Ospreay and Yoshi-Hashi) vs Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Lance Archer)
The Addiction vs Search and Destroy (Jay White and Jonathan Gresham)
Holidead vs Sumie Sakai
Hiromu Takahashi vs Jay Lethal
Beer City Bruiser and Silas Young vs The Motor City Machine Guns
Bullet Club (Adam Page and Marty Scurll) vs Kenny King and Mark Briscoe
Josh Woods vs Shane Taylor
Global Wars Chicago
IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship
Bullet Club (Adam Page, Cody, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)
Hiromu Takahashi vs Marty Scurll
Flip Gordon vs Will Ospreay
Colt Cabana vs Toru Yano
The Addiction vs Cheeseburger and KUSHIDA
Jay Lethal, Kenny King and Mark Briscoe vs Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Lance Archer)
Best Friends (Beretta and Chuckie T.) vs Beer City Bruiser and Silas Young