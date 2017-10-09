Confirmed Match Cards For All Four Nights On This Week’s Ring Of Honor Global Wars Tour

The following matchups have been confirmed all four nights of Ring Of Honor’s Global Wars tour this week:

Global Wars Buffalo

The Elite (Kenny Omega & Young Bucks) vs The Kingdom

Mark Briscoe and War Machine vs Suzuki-gun

Will Ospreay vs Punishment Martinez

Christopher Daniels vs Hiromu Takahashi

Frankie Kazarian vs Jay Lethal

Bullet Club (Cody and Marty Scurll) vs CHAOS (Toru Yano and Yoshi-Hashi)

Hangman Page vs KUSHIDA

Coast 2 Coast (LSG and Shaheem Ali) vs The Dawgs (Rhett Titus and Will Ferrara)

Mandy Leon vs Jenny Rose

Global Wars Pittsburgh

Bullet Club (Cody, Kenny Omega and Marty Scurll) vs. CHAOS (Toru Yano, Will Ospreay and Yoshi-Hashi)

Minoru Suzuki vs Silas Young

Killer Elite Squad (Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Archer) vs War Machine

Best Friends (Beretta and Chuckie T.) vs The Addiction

Jay Lethal vs Jay White

ROH World Tag Team Championship

The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs The Kingdom (TK O’Ryan and Vinny Marseglia) vs The Young Bucks

Proving Ground Instant Reward (ROH World Television Championship)

Hangman Page vs Josh Woods vs Kenny King vs Kushida vs Matt Taven vs Punishment Martinez

Britt Baker to compete in Women Of Honor match

Global Wars Columbus

ROH World Championship

Cody (c) vs KUSHIDA

The Elite vs Best Friends (Beretta and Chuckie T.) and Flip Gordon

CHAOS (Toru Yano, Will Ospreay and Yoshi-Hashi) vs Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Lance Archer)

The Addiction vs Search and Destroy (Jay White and Jonathan Gresham)

Holidead vs Sumie Sakai

Hiromu Takahashi vs Jay Lethal

Beer City Bruiser and Silas Young vs The Motor City Machine Guns

Bullet Club (Adam Page and Marty Scurll) vs Kenny King and Mark Briscoe

Josh Woods vs Shane Taylor

Global Wars Chicago

IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship

Kenny Omega (c) vs YOSHI-HASHI

Bullet Club (Adam Page, Cody, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)

vs Search and Destroy (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Jay White and Jonathan Gresham)

Hiromu Takahashi vs Marty Scurll

Flip Gordon vs Will Ospreay

Colt Cabana vs Toru Yano

The Addiction vs Cheeseburger and KUSHIDA

Jay Lethal, Kenny King and Mark Briscoe vs Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Lance Archer)

Best Friends (Beretta and Chuckie T.) vs Beer City Bruiser and Silas Young