Billy Corgan Provides Update On NWA Revival; Announces TV Show Details, Tim Storm’s Mission Statement (Video)

NWA

During an interview on today’s Busted Open Radio with Dave LaGreca and Larry Dallas, NWA owner Billy Corgan revealed the promotion will begin running shows this spring, and will also launch a few to watch weekly show.

Additionally, Corgan confirmed the dissolution of the NWA affiliate agreements, as the company let all of the previous affiliate agreements lapse.

Tim Storm

The following video features NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tim Storm bringing back the famed “ten pounds of gold” back to broadcast television as he appeared on Championship Wrestling From Hollywood, revealing his mission statement by Tim Storm to David Marquez: