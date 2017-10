The Shield’s in-ring reunion is rumored to take place at the WWE TLC pay-per-view, and we could see the group officially back on the same page as soon as tonight on WWE RAW. Related: Will The Shield Reunite On RAW Tonight?, Jinder Mahal Has A Message For His Critics (Video), Mick Foley Spotlights Natalya & Charlotte’s Feud The following photo may be evidence of the latter, as WWE is selling The Shield t-shirts at tonight’s WWE RAW television tapings in Indianapolis: Looks like the chances are pretty, pretty, pretty good for The Shield reunion! #TheShield #WWE #RAW A post shared by WrestleZone (@wrestlezonecom) on Oct 9, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT