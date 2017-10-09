Details On This Week’s Impact Wrestling Conference Call With Gail Kim And Josh Mathews

Impact Wrestling issued the following release for this week’s teleconference call featuring Gail Kim and Josh Mathews.

The call will take place this Wednesday; be sure to check back later that afternoon for highlights and audio from the call.

Six-time Knockouts Champion Gail Kim will participate in the IMPACT Wrestling Media Teleconference at 1pm ET on Wednesday, October 11. In addition, Impact broadcaster Josh Mathews will be on the call for the first 10 minutes to update the launch of the Global Wrestling Network (GWN) on IOS, Android and GlobalWrestlingNetwork.com.

GWN will feature classic matches with legendary in-ring superstars from the past 15 years.

Gail Kim is, without question, one of the best female wrestlers ever, a Hall of Famer who has held the championship gold for close to a combined 700 days.

She’s seeking Title No. 7 on Sunday night, Nov. 5, when the IMPACT stars invade Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, for the most prestigious pay-per-view of the year, Bound For Glory, which will held at Aberdeen Pavilion.

Gail will participate in a Knockouts Championship Four-Way Match, alongside reigning champion Sienna, Taryn Terrell and Allie.

All four participants have held the Knockouts Championship, but who will leave Ottawa with the gold?

Plan your questions now as this Teleconference promises to be informative and opinionated.

TOPICS TO DISCUSS: