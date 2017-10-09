WWE Continues To Tease The Shield Reunion (Video), Kurt Angle Anniversary, Zack Ryder Invades NYCC

WWE RAW

The following video features Mike Rome hyping up the potential Shield reunion tonight on RAW, citing Bankers Life Fieldhouse as the venue the stable debuted in back in 2012, and also split up in two years later in 2014.

Kurt Angle

Today marks eleven years since Kurt Angle made his TNA Impact debut; Angle appeared on the show on October 9th 2006 and attacked then World Heavyweight Champion Samoa Joe; check out highlights from that show below:

NYCC-YKI

The following video features Zack Ryder invading the Funko booth at this year’s New York Comic Con: