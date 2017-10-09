Cruiserweight Championship Match Confirmed For WWE TLC PPV

WWE just confirmed Enzo Amore will defend his Cruiserweight Championship against Kalisto at the WWE TLC pay-per-view in two weeks:

Kalisto is the newest member of the Cruiserweight division after Kurt Angle revealed he signed the former Lucha Dragon last week. Due to a previous stipulation that stripped any cruiserweight of a title shot if they attacked Enzo, Kalisto was next in line for the match and will now get a shot at the title in Minneapolis.

