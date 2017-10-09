The Shield Reunites On WWE RAW (Photos / Video)

The worst kept rumored secret is now a reality, and The Shield are back together in WWE, joining together to attack The Miztourage and The Bar on RAW. The Miz kicked off tonight’s show by hosting an awards show, with the winners being himself, Curtis Axel and The Bar. They all gloated about how they ended Roman Reigns last week, doing what Undertaker and John Cena couldn’t do, but Reigns came out and had something to say about it. Reigns said his demise was greatly exaggerated, and they only had one warning to get out of his ring. Miz laughed and said Roman is talking a lot for being by himself, and dared him to pander to the rumors about The Shield getting back together. Roman asked ‘what rumors’ and sent the crowd into a fever pitch, as Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins joined him on the stage before they surrounded the ring. The Shield surrounded the ring and attacked with precision, leaving Miz for last as he finally took a trademark triple powerbomb before the ‘Hounds Of Justice’ bumped fists and left together. The Shield is back together, and it’s highly likely (unconfirmed as of this writing) that they will compete together at WWE TLC in two weeks. Your eyes aren’t deceiving you… #BelieveThat. #RAW @TheDeanAmbrose @WWERomanReigns @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/aZ6LVteIOl — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2017 The #HoundsOfJustice are BACK as @WWERomanReigns @TheDeanAmbrose and @WWERollins REUNITE to take down their common enemies! #RAW pic.twitter.com/XcLmUP3wY2 — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2017 We’ve been waiting a long time for this… Sierra

Hotel

India

Echo

Lima

Delta#TheShield @WWERomanReigns @WWERollins @TheDeanAmbrose #RAW pic.twitter.com/Ly7MldOUsL — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2017