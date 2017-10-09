WWE Smackdown Live Preview, US Title Match Confirmed, New Shield Shirt For Sale

WWE Smackdown Live

The following video features a new preview for tomorrow’s new episode of WWE Smackdown Live, which features Hell In A Cell fallout and a United States title match between new champion Baron Corbin and AJ Styles.

The match was confirmed after Styles announced he would invoke his rematch clause on Talking Smack last night.

WWE Shop

WWE Shop is selling a new Shield t-shirt called “Shield United” after the group reunited on WWE RAW tonight. The shirt is the same design as the one we reported was being sold at WWE RAW in Indianapolis tonight.

