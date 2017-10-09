The Shield Confirmed For Main Event Match At WWE TLC PPV

Kurt Angle just gave The Miz what he wished for… the spotlight, the main event, and a date with The Shield at WWE TLC in two weeks.

Angle checked on Miz after the attack by The Shield in the opening segment, and asked if he was hurt or had any broken bones. Miz appeared disgruntled, but Angle said this is what Miz wanted all along, and said he’s getting The Shield and the spotlight.

Angle then announced Miz, Cesaro and Sheamus would team up against The Shield in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match at the eponymously named pay-per-view in Minneapolis in two weeks.