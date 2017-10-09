Cruiserweight Title Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE RAW With Added Stipulation

Enzo Amore got heated at Kurt Angle for making him defend his title at WWE TLC against Kalisto, but Angle took exception to Enzo’s behavior, and booked the match for tonight!

Enzo came to the ring and demanded to know why Angle booked the match after he had a no contact clause in place, and Angle said the contract didn’t apply to Kalisto at the time. Enzo continued to run his mouth, and Angle said he could forget about TLC, because the match was going down tonight!

Enzo looked shocked at the news, but Angle added another stipulation, and said Enzo shouldn’t try and get counted out or disqualified, because he’s lifting the no contact clause, and the Cruiserweights are serving as the lumberjacks tonight.

No word on what happens to Enzo’s title defense at TLC due to tonight’s match, but we’ll likely get an announcement for a rematch depending on the outcome of tonight’s match.