The Shield Takes Braun Strowman Out On WWE RAW (Video), WWE Returning To Indianapolis For Smackdown

WWE RAW Braun Strowman finally met his match, and it came in the form of the newly reunited Shield stable, and a powerbomb through the announce table. Strowman faced Matt Hardy on tonight’s show, defeating him after Hardy put up quite a fight, but Strowman wanted to continue inflicting damage after the match. He attempted to take Hardy to the stage and finish the fight, but The Shield cut him off at the entrance. Strowman stood his ground and the four ended up fighting, with Strowman tackling Reigns into the LED entrance and trying to fend off Rollins and Ambrose. The numbers caught up with him as Reigns came back with a spear, then they stomped him on the ground before powerbombing him through the commentary table. Check out highlights from the segment below: The #MonsterAmongMen @BraunStrowman has had his issues with each member of #TheShield…and they just came back to haunt him! #RAW pic.twitter.com/k1BjynRpQu — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2017 A MONSTER statement by #TheShield. #RAW @WWERollins @WWERomanReigns @TheDeanAmbrose @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/x6bvX0QUKa — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2017 WWE Smackdown Live Thanks to Brandon Reef for the following: WWE will return to Indianapolis next March for a WWE Smackdown Live TV taping on March 13, 2018. The presale is ongoing now, and fans can get tickets by using the password WWEPRE