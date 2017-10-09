Braun Strowman Added To Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match At WWE TLC, Taz Apologizes For ‘Mark’ Tweet At WWE Announcer (Video)

WWE TLC

After Braun Strowman was attacked by The Shield, The Miz campaigned for Kurt Angle to let him add a new partner to their Tables, Ladders and Chairs match at WWE TLC.

Angle thought Miz would try and get out of the match, but Miz said he was thinking the opposite, and wanted to add another partner since Dean Ambrose said they could defeat any number of opponents. Angle reluctantly agreed and told him to find a parnter, but Miz already found one and introduced him to a fuming mad Strowman.

Taz

Taz posted the following video, apologizing for his tweet last night calling WWE announcer Greg Hamilton a mark for himself and criticized his ‘one fall’ call out:

Related: Kevin Owens Shares An Embrace w/ Sami Zayn, Mick Foley Comments On Shane & Kevin Owen’s Cell Match, Taz Criticizes WWE Ring Announcer