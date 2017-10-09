Sister Abigail Debuts On WWE RAW (Video), Asuka’s WWE TLC Opponent Confirmed

WWE RAW

Sister Abigail made her long awaited debut on WWE RAW, and she appeared as the alter ego of Bray Wyatt himself in a spooky promo.

Finn Balor came to the ring and talked about not believing in Bray’s threats, saying he’s not scared, and Bray is desperate for attention. Balor says The Demon isn’t afraid either, so if they already saw Abigail, bring it on. Bray then appeared on the Titantron and says Balor will be afraid of ‘her’ and says she’s here right now. Wyatt’s face transforms into the ‘Abigail’ look from last week with a woven cloth over his face and smeared paint on his eyes. Abigail spoke with a voice modifier and told Balor that she would always be by Bray’s side. She called Bray her little prince, and said she rose from the ashes to protect him, and now she will destroy the Demon because Balor can’t beat her. Abigail warns Balor to run, they laughs maniacally as she changes back to Bray, who says Balor should run again as the segment ends.

“Bray is different. Bray is special, but he has much to learn…I taught him that the world is a very evil place.” – #SisterAbigail #RAW pic.twitter.com/dXXsxZqF2B — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2017

#EmmaWINS!

Emma won a Fatal 5 Way elimination match on WWE RAW, and she will face Asuka at WWE TLC this month in the Empress Of Tomorrow’s debut RAW brand match.

Emma got the surprise win by pinning Sasha Banks for the final fall in the Fatal 5 Way elimination match, after Sasha had just made Alicia Fox tap to the Banks Statement.

Order of elimination was: