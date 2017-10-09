Kalisto Wins The Cruiserweight Championship On WWE RAW, Big Steel Cage Match Announced For Next Week

WWE RAW

LUCHA! LUCHA! Kalisto is the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion!

Kalisto defeated Enzo Amore in the main event of tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in a lumberjack match that saw plenty of fighting in and out of the ring. The match saw the lumberjacks fighting with each other and with Enzo, who took a cheap shot at Mustafa Ali which started the setup for Kalisto’s big win. Enzo was distracted fighting with Ali, then turned his attention to Kalisto, who ended up hitting a Solida del Sol off the top turnbuckle for the win.

Steel Cage Showdown

WWE confirmed Roman Reigns will face off with Braun Strowman on next week’s show in a Steel Cage Match. The match came about after The Shield attacked Strowman on tonight’s show; Strowman has also been added to the WWE TLC main event.

