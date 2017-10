The following matches have been confirmed for the WWE TLC pay-per-view:

Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match

The Shield vs The Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro & Braun Strowman

RAW Women’s Championship¬†

Alexa Bliss (c) vs Mickie James

Asuka vs Emma

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Enzo Amore vs Kalisto (c)

* This match was announced before tonight’s events on WWE RAW when Enzo Amore was champion, but will likely remain on the card as a rematch.¬†

The WWE TLC pay-per-view takes place in two weeks on Sunday, October 22nd at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.