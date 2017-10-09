What Happened After WWE RAW? (Photos), Seth Rollins Says Indy Is The Shield’s Home

Thanks to Brandon Reef for the following:

The dark match main event after tonight’s WWE RAW television tapings saw Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeat Sheamus and Cesaro to retain their RAW Tag Team Championship.

Ambrose won the match after hitting Dirty Deeds on Cesaro for the win. It was said to go about six minutes, then after the match Rollins thanked the fans in Indianapolis for creation of and the reception for The Shield. Rollins said the Shield always had great memories in Indianapolis and Indy is their home.

Rollins also had some fun during the opening of the match, wearing Kalisto’s ring gear that was left at ringside after the main event of WWE RAW:

Related: Kalisto Wins The Cruiserweight Championship On WWE RAW, Big Steel Cage Match Announced For Next Week