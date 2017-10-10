|
Enzo Blames Everyone But Himself For Losing Cruiser Title
WWE has released the following RAW Fallout video exclusively on-line:
‘Goldberg On The Goldbergs’ This Wednesday
This Wednesday night former WWE/WCW World Champion Bill Goldberg will be a guest star of the popular ABC comedy The Goldbergs.
The episode is titled “Goldberg on The Goldbergs” and here is the official synopsis for the episode:
Goldberg will play the role of Coach Mellor.
The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg grew up a huge pro wrestling fan and has referenced pro wrestling in previous episodes.