Enzo Blames Everyone But Himself For Losing Cruiser Title

WWE has released the following RAW Fallout video exclusively on-line:

After losing the WWE Cruiserweight Title to Kalisto, Enzo Amore blames the rest of the Cruiserweights for his defeat, especially Mustafa Ali.

Related: Kalisto Joins The WWE Cruiserweight Division, Introduces Himself To Enzo Amore (Video)

‘Goldberg On The Goldbergs’ This Wednesday

This Wednesday night former WWE/WCW World Champion Bill Goldberg will be a guest star of the popular ABC comedy The Goldbergs.

The episode is titled “Goldberg on The Goldbergs” and here is the official synopsis for the episode:

When coach Mellor tells Beverly about his strained relationship with his brother, she intervenes, prompting a face-off; Geoff and Erica struggle with their long-distance relationship.

Goldberg will play the role of Coach Mellor.

The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg grew up a huge pro wrestling fan and has referenced pro wrestling in previous episodes.