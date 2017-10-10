Kalisto Dedicates Title Victory To Eddie Guerrero, Cornette Comments On Recent Santino Argument (Videos)

Kalisto Dedicates His Title Victory To Eddie Guerrero WWE has released the following RAW Fallout video exclusively on-line: After capturing his first WWE Cruiserweight Title on Raw, Kalisto dedicates his win to late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero on his birthday. Related: Kalisto Wins The Cruiserweight Championship On WWE RAW Jim Cornette Comments On Recent Santino Argument The following fan video has leaked on-line from Bruce Prichard’s stage show in Detroit this past weekend featuring Jim Cornette. It features the portion of the show where Cornette comments on his recent heated argument with Santino Marella that wound up on-line: