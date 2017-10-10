Smackdown Preview: Will Sami Zayn Explain His HIAC Actions?, AJ Styles Gets His US Title Rematch, More

Tonight’s Smackdown Live takes place from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI.

WWE has shared the following Quick Hits preview points on WWE.com ahead of tonight’s episode of Smackdown Live:

On if Sami Zayn will explain his actions at Hell In A Cell:

Though the intense Hell in a Cell Match between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens gave the WWE Universe plenty of jaw-dropping moments to discuss, the most-talked about instance of the match came when Sami Zayn pulled KO out of the way of Shane-O-Mac, who leapt off the top of the Cell in hopes of ending his rivalry with Owens with a definitive elbow drop. Zayn’s actions were in direct contrast to the warnings he gave the SmackDown LIVE Commissioner in recent weeks, telling him about the lengths Owens, his former best friend, would go to. Will Zayn explain why he helped KO claim victory at WWE Hell in a Cell?

On AJ Styles cashing in his US title re-match against Baron Corbin:

AJ Styles may have been knocked down after Baron Corbin dethroned him as United States Champion at WWE Hell in a Cell, but The Phenomenal One has no intention of staying down. As he alluded to on Talking Smack following the WWE Network special, Styles will be invoking his rematch clause to challenge The Lone Wolf for the star-spangled title tonight on SmackDown LIVE. Can Styles put an end to Corbin’s reign before it gets going, or will the champion back up his brash attitude with another victory?