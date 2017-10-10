Tommy Dreamer’s House Of Hardcore Partners w/ Twitch, Kurt Angle Congratulates Jason Jordan (Video)

|
Tommy Dreamer’s House Of Hardcore Partners w/ Twitch
ECW original Tommy Dreamer has posted the following to Facebook announcing his promotion House of Hardcore will partner with Twitch to present their shows on-line going forward.
He also announces a HOH event for WrestleMania weekend and that HOH will crown it’s first champions soon:
