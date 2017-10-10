Tommy Dreamer’s House Of Hardcore Partners w/ Twitch, Kurt Angle Congratulates Jason Jordan (Video)

Nick Hausman
Photos and Videos of the Craziest Wrestling Fans Ever

Photo Credit: Wikipedia.org / Tabercil

Tommy Dreamer’s House Of Hardcore Partners w/ Twitch

ECW original Tommy Dreamer has posted the following to Facebook announcing his promotion House of Hardcore will partner with Twitch to present their shows on-line going forward.

He also announces a HOH event for WrestleMania weekend and that HOH will crown it’s first champions soon:

Bully Ray Injured At ROH’s Death Before Dishonor; Tommy Dreamer Comments On Their Hospital Trip

Kurt Angle Congratulates Jason Jordan

WWE has released the following RAW Fallout video exclusively on-line:

The Raw General Manager has some encouraging words for his son, Jason Jordan.
jason jordanKurt Angletommy dreamer
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"