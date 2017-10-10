WWE Reportedly Changes RAW Script Several Times PWInsider.com is reporting that the script for RAW last night was changed several times as the show progressed in regards to the women’s match to decide Asuka’s WWE TLC opponent. Based off of PWI’s report the initial plan was to do a triple threat last night between Emma, Nia Jax and Alicia Fox to decide who would face Asuka. That plan was then changed so that the women involved would face off in a six-woman tag match next week. Finally the call was made to do the Fatal 5-Way that did occur so that WWE can use RAW next week to promote Asuka’s debut on the “go-home” episode of RAW. It’s worth noting that Michael Cole made a rare mistake while calling the Fatal 5-Way on RAW by not knowing it was an elimination bout. This makes more sense if the match was decided to as last minute as this report indicates. Who Poses The Greatest Threat To The Shield At WWE TLC? WWE.com has a poll running right now asking fans, “Who do you think poses the greatest threat to The Shield at WWE TLC?” Here are the current results: 8 %- Intercontinental Champion The Miz

Intercontinental Champion The Miz 2 %- Cesaro

Cesaro 1 %- Sheamus

Sheamus 88 %- Braun Strowman You can view the poll and cast your own vote HERE