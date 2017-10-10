Where Were Bray Wyatt & Bo Dallas Last Night On RAW?, Rey Mysterio Congratulates Kalisto, NESN Talks Shane & KO’s Hellacious Cell Match

|
Where Were Bray Wyatt & Bo Dallas Last Night On RAW?
PWInsider.com is reporting that Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas were not at last night’s for Monday Night RAW taping.
Bo was noticeably absent from the Miztourage on-screen and PWI is reporting that Bray’s “Sister Abigail” promo was taped before the show.
Rey Mysterio Congratulates Kalisto
Rey Mysterio posted the following to Twitter last night following Kalisto’s WWE Cruiserweight Championship win over Enzo:
NESN Talks Shane & KO’s Hellacious Cell Match
NESN.com has released the following video on-line discussing Shane McMahon and Kevin Owen’s Hell In A Cell match from this past Sunday night: