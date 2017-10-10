Where Were Bray Wyatt & Bo Dallas Last Night On RAW?, Rey Mysterio Congratulates Kalisto, NESN Talks Shane & KO’s Hellacious Cell Match

Where Were Bray Wyatt & Bo Dallas Last Night On RAW?

PWInsider.com is reporting that Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas were not at last night’s for Monday Night RAW taping.

Bo was noticeably absent from the Miztourage on-screen and PWI is reporting that Bray’s “Sister Abigail” promo was taped before the show.

Rey Mysterio Congratulates Kalisto

Rey Mysterio posted the following to Twitter last night following Kalisto’s WWE Cruiserweight Championship win over Enzo:

Gracias- What a B-Day present for Eddie, He Smiling! You guys killed It! First time ever CW match in the main event for #RAW #MakingHistory https://t.co/G1LdOLbjYV — Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) October 10, 2017

NESN Talks Shane & KO’s Hellacious Cell Match

NESN.com has released the following video on-line discussing Shane McMahon and Kevin Owen’s Hell In A Cell match from this past Sunday night: