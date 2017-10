A new report from The Sun was just released suggesting that WWE and Conor McGregor are in talks to have The Notorious One compete at WrestleMania 34, “against one of World Wrestling Entertainment’s biggest stars.”

The full report can be read HERE

Below is an excerpt:

“He has some things to tie up in the UFC before he can do anything else but this is a big money deal so I can’t see him turning it down.” Last week, WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon said: “I think Conor would be a perfect fit for WWE. “He certainly has the personality, the athletic ability, the appeal. He speaks his mind, he is very genuine and authentic and he has a hell of a Vince McMahon swagger.”

Related: Triple H On What To Take From Mayweather vs McGregor, The Chance Ronda Rousey Comes To WWE, Big Personalities Drawing Interest