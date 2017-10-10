Mike Kanellis Opens Up About His ‘Addiction, Recovery & Rebirth’ In Powerful New WWE Video

Nick Hausman
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

WWE has released the following, very powerful documentary short on-line:

WWE Superstars Maria & Mike Kanellis sit down with Renee Young to talk openly about Mike’s decision to get clean from prescription drugs.

 
