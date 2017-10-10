Mike Kanellis Opens Up About His ‘Addiction, Recovery & Rebirth’ In Powerful New WWE Video

October 10, 2017 SHARE Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons WWE has released the following, very powerful documentary short on-line: WWE Superstars Maria & Mike Kanellis sit down with Renee Young to talk openly about Mike’s decision to get clean from prescription drugs. SHARE ON FACEBOOK SHARE ON TWITTER Breaking: Conor McGregor Reportedly In Talks w/ WWE About Competing At WrestleMania 34 WZ Daily: Hell In A Cell Fallout, The Shield Reunion, Sister Abigail's Debut, New Cruiser Champ, Vince Movie, More maria kanellismike kanellisRenee Young Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!