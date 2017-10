Come Sail Away

The following announcement was made, revealing Jerry Lawler and SoCal Val are just some of the latest names that have been added to Chris Jericho’s Rock & Wrestling Rager At Sea cruise:

We are thrilled to announce that Jerry “The King” Lawler and SoCal Val will be joining us aboard The Cruise Of Jericho! He’ll share in hosting duties alongside Jim Ross, and she’ll serve as a Guest Cruise Director. In addition to Jerry Lawler and SoCal Val, we’ve got more news to share about onboard entertainment! Cherry Bombs, the darlings of rock & roll, will be hitting the high seas to show you a new way to experience rock music. Not to mention, comedians Ron Funches and Brad Williams are ready to bring on the laughs!

SoCal Val posted the following on Instagram, confirming the news for her fans:



