The Usos (c) defeated The New Day, Breezango, and Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin to retain Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler Tye Dillinger & The Hype Bros defeated Aiden English & The Ascension Dillinger got the win for his team and Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley didn’t tease any of the dissension that’s been happening on TV. Randy Orton defeated Rusev Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch & Naomi defeated Natalya, Lana, Carmella & Tamina Charlotte submitted Lana with the Figure Eight. Sami Zayn defeated Mike Kanellis Zayn got absolutely booed out of the building. The match was competitive until Owens interrupted by limping out to congratulate Kanellis on Maria’s pregnancy. Zayn took advantage of the distraction and hit him with the Helluva Kick for the win. Zayn left the ring quickly, glaring at Owens as he walked up the ramp. Owens then apologized to Kanellis for his badly timed arrival, but took credit for taking out Shane McMahon and claimed he’s the biggest star in the company. Owens feigned an open challenge but said the crowd didn’t deserve it and left. Shinsuke Nakamura & AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal & Baron Corbin The heels worked over Nakamura for most of the match, but he ended up hitting Mahal with the Kinshasa and Styles followed with the Phenomenal Forearm on Corbin for the victory.