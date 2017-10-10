This Week’s WWE RAW Viewership Sees Increase, Update On Ric Flair’s WWE Table For 3

WWE RAW

According to Nielsen Social, this week’s episode of WWE RAW brought in 2.871 million viewers, which is up from 2.773 million viewers last week.

This week’s show saw an hourly breakdown of 3.008 million viewers in the first hour (where The Shield got back together), 2.894 million viewers in the second hour, and 2.711 million viewers in the final hour, which was capped off by Kalisto’s title win over Enzo Amore.

This week’s episode of WWE RAW was the fourth overall ranked airing in total viewership, and the fifth ranked show in the 18-49 demographic.

Table For 3

PWInsider.com is reporting the WWE Table For 3 that featured Ric Flair is now scheduled to air in December.

The show featuring Flair, Sting and Ricky Steamboat was originally pulled due to Flair’s recent hospitalization and surgery.