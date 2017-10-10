Backstage News On Plans For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live *Spoilers*

PWInsider.com is reporting the following matches will take place on tonight’s new episode of WWE Smackdown Live:

#1 Contender’s Match

The New Day versus Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin

Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton vs. Aiden English and Rusev

It was also noted that there are tentative plans to continue the Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler feud, but no exact details were confirmed.

Smackdown Preview: Will Sami Zayn Explain His HIAC Actions?, AJ Styles Gets His US Title Rematch, More

WWE Smackdown Live takes place at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan tonight. Be sure to join us later tonight for live play by play coverage and the latest news from tonight’s show.