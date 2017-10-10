Former New Japan Tag Team Champion Raising Money For Puerto Rico, Full Details on Auction

|
Rocky Romero, former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion and 8-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champion, is auctioning off his ring attire from the NJPW G1 Special. He will be donating 100% of the proceeds to UNIDOS Por Puerto Rico Disaster Relief Fund. The full press release, provided by New Japan Pro-Wrestling, is below:
This news comes after Roppongi 3K won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship in their debut at Monday morning’s King of Pro-Wrestling event, under the direction of Romero.
