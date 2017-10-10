Former New Japan Tag Team Champion Raising Money For Puerto Rico, Full Details on Auction

Rocky Romero, former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion and 8-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champion, is auctioning off his ring attire from the NJPW G1 Special. He will be donating 100% of the proceeds to UNIDOS Por Puerto Rico Disaster Relief Fund. The full press release, provided by New Japan Pro-Wrestling, is below: New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Rocky Romero has created an auction to raise money for UNIDOS por Puerto Rico Disaster relief. This costume was worn by Rocky during the final Roppongi Vice vs Young Bucks IWGP Jr. Tag Title match at the G1 Special USA Event July 2 2017. Rocky is donating 100% of the proceeds from this auction to UNIDOS Por Puerto Rico Disaster Relief Fund to support Puerto Rico. Rocky will also sign each item and personalize it however you like. He’ll also send you a video message over Twitter or direct to your email. Items included: Pants, Belt, Kneepads, Kickpads and shoes

Direct link to auction: http://www.ebay.com/itm/272877688922

Link to Rocky Romero’s twitter: https://twitter.com/azucarRoc This news comes after Roppongi 3K won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship in their debut at Monday morning’s King of Pro-Wrestling event , under the direction of Romero. Gallery: NJPW G1 Special in Long Beach.