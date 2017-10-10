Bill Goldberg On His ‘The Goldbergs’ Role, Getting To Play A Coach, Success Of His Latest WWE Run

Bill Goldberg recently spoke with Scott Fishman for TV Insider about his guest role on ABC’s The Goldbergs tomorrow night; you can read a few highlights below: Goldberg comments on being a fan of the show, how he related to the show’s concept: “Within each segment, you can find some relation to your upbringing. Whether it is being a brother, sister or any other family member. It’s as if there is a part of me that I can relate to, as many other viewers can. I greatly appreciated the opportunity to be on the show. I just can’t tell you enough what wonderful people that show consists of, which includes people in front of the camera and behind the camera. I mean, I showed up and everywhere had my name on it. Doesn’t get any better.” Related: Enzo Blames Everyone But Himself For Losing Cruiser Title (Video), ‘Goldberg On The Goldbergs’ Goldberg comments on finally getting to play a coach like the ones that he had in his own professional career: “All the dynamics are pretty hilarious and transfer over. I think the best part was I was able to inject and infuse most, if not all, of the sayings coaches throughout my entire career used to utter or yell at me. It was kind of an homage of all the people who turned me into Goldberg throughout the years. It was really cool to yell and scream like they did to me. I was laughing the whole time.” Goldberg comments on the success of his latest WWE run: “I was there and left before, but this time it was kind of tough because my son had such a wonderful experience. There was the feeling that the book was closed after. For me, I was just lucky to get the opportunity to go back and do what I did in the past. Any opportunity that I get to showcase my ‘talent’ in real-time, where my wife and son get to experience it, it’s a blessing.”