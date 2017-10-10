WWE Updates Shane McMahon’s Condition (Video), Top Ten Most Watched WWE Moments

WWE Smackdown Live

WWE uploaded the following video, confirming Shane McMahon will not appear on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live.

Dasha Fuentes says Shane was released from a local medical facility and is at home resting comfortably, and also said reports of Shane’s specific injuries are unconfirmed.

Top Ten

In honor of today being ’10/10′ WWE released the following bonus edition of WWE Top Ten, taking a look back at the most watched moments on YouTube this year: