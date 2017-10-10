WWN Live Updates Wrestlemania Weekend Schedule, MLW Never Say Never Tickets On Sale Next Week

More Than Mania WWN issued the following updated schedule for next year’s live events during Wrestlemania week in New Orleans: Thursday, April 5th: EVOLVE at 8pm TBD at 11:55pm Friday, April 6th PROGRESS at Noon EVOLVE at 4pm WWN Supershow at 8pm GCW Presents Joey Janela Spring Break II at 11:55pm Saturday, April 7th PROGRESS at Noon TBD at 4pm TBD at 8pm TBD at 11:55pm Ticket and more show info will be released soon Never Say Never MLW issued the following details regarding ticket and event information for “Never Say Never” in December: TICKETS TO GO ON SALE NEXT FRIDAY OCTOBER 20 TH FOR MLW’S RETURN TO ORLANDO th at 10am ET at ORLANDO – Major League Wrestling announced today that tickets will go on sale next Friday October 20at 10am ET at MLW.com for MLW’s return to Orlando this December. MLW Never Say Never, the name of the December event, will be the follow-up to last week’s , the name of the December event, will be the follow-up to last week’s MLW: One-Shot , which saw a night of great action including a 35 minute main event between Ricochet and Shane “Swerve” Strickland. Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “Golden Ticket” VIP Packages also available. The card for December’s MLW Never Say Never event will be announced in the coming days and weeks. anytime anywhere now at Stream MLW: One-Shot anytime anywhere now at MLW.tv featuring Tony Schiavone and Rich Bocchini calling the action. Priced at just $4.99, this is a can’t miss event featuring a stacked line-up. MLW Never Say Never is an all ages event. MORE ABOUT MLW: Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment. MLW Radio Network is the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day. MLW content has been distributed commercially in in the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, India, Denmark and Bangladesh among other territories. Like MLW on Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/MajorLeagueWrestling Follow MLW on Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/MLW

Learn more about MLW at: http://www.MLW.com

