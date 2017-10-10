WrestleZone Smackdown Live Coverage

October 10, 2017

Provided by Jonathan Jansen Share your thoughts on tonight’s show in the Disqus section below! You can also participate on social media by using the #WZSDLive hashtag to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show. We want you to share our exclusive coverage page by clicking the social media buttons at the bottom of the article! Show starts with a recap of Kevin Owens vs Shane McMahon Hell in a Cell match from Sunday night’s show. After the video, it is announces that AJ Styles will get his rematch against US Champion Baron Corbin. The first to enter tonight’s show, new WWE Smackdown Live Tag Team Champions, The Usos. The Usos then address the WWE universe saying that they have the whole tag team division on lock. They tell The New Day to come out because they want to say something to them face-to-face. The New Day oblige and make their way to the center of the ring across from The Usos. The Usos tell The New Day that they just made history that night. The Usos also say that the match became vicious. They say that it’s hard to follow matches between the New Day and Usos, which the crowd applauds too. They say that nobody understands what they went through other than the New Day. Xavier Woods ask if The Usos are calling for a truce. The Usos then respond with the only thing that they’re trying to tell the New Day is, respect. As the teams are about to shake hands as a sign of respect, the Hype Brothers interrupt. Then after a brief exchange between the Hype Bros and The Usos, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin also enter. Gable tells the Hype Bros to get to the back of the line. Then the fashion police, Breezango, make an appearance, but before they can say a word, The Ascension also appear. Tyler Breeze asks The Ascension to stop following them. The Usos tell each team to get to the back of the line, but as they were about to address Breezango, Woods stops them and says, “nah, they cool.” To settle this dispute between the tag teams is General Manager Daniel Bryan, who says that it is not a good night for this argument between the tag teams. Bryan congratulates The New Day and The Usos, but then tells the two teams to get out of the ring. Then announces a fatal-4-way match between the four tag team challengers, which starts RIGHT! NOW! NEXT on #SDLive…@KonnorWWE & @ViktorRiseWWE vs. @MmmGorgeous & @WWEFandango vs. @ZackRyder & @MojoRawleyWWE vs. @WWEGable & @Sheltyb803! pic.twitter.com/pfQiWvUFf6 — WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2017 #WZSDLiveREACTION Yes let’s show all the tag teams in the jam-pack division. How about we add more while we are at it #WZSDLIVE — Ringside Guru (@RingsideGuru) October 11, 2017