The Usos’ Next Challengers Confirmed On WWE Smackdown Live, New WWE TLC Promo Featuring The Shield (Video)

WWE Smackdown Live

Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin are the new number one contenders to the The Usos and the Smackdown Tag Team Championship after winning a Fatal 4 Way in the opening match on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live.

Gable and Benjamin earned the future title shot by defeating The Ascension, Hype Bros and Breezango. Daniel Bryan announced the Fatal 4 Way match after the entire tag division came to the ring and made claim to getting the next shot. He ordered New Day and The Usos out of the ring, and the rest of the teams would meet in a Fatal 4 Way on the spot.

WWE TLC

The following video features a new promo for WWE TLC with The Shield being the focal point after their reunion on WWE RAW last night: