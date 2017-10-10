Neville Reportedly Asks For WWE Release

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting Neville is rumored to have asked WWE for his release last night, and may have walked out before last night’s episode of WWE RAW. The story was cited as being a strong rumor at this point by Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin, but sources have said there does appear to be some truth to the claim. PWSheet also noted a Twitter account using the handle @WrestleVotes tweeted today saying Neville quit and most people we’ve spoken with have backed that, but nothing has been officially announced or confirmed at this point. It was also noted that release requests aren’t always immediately granted, so it could happen but may not be official yet, if confirmed. Backstage News On Why Kalisto Got A Cruiserweight Title Shot On WWE RAW An earlier report from PWInsider.com noted Neville was scheduled to get a title shot against Enzo Amore, but a last minute change had Kalisto challenging, and winning the Cruiserweight Championship. Pro Wrestling Sheet noted the match was supposed to feature Neville, but the change was actually due to Neville walking out before the show.