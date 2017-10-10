Erick Rowan And Luke Harper Being Repackaged, Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin Issue Warning To The Usos (Video)

Bludgeon Brothers

A new promo that aired on WWE Smackdown Live tonight appears to signal Erick Rowan and Luke Harper are getting repackaged as “The Buldgeon Brothers”.

The two appeared in a pretaped promo holding weapons, talking about the destruction they would cause together. Check out the photo below:

WWE Smackdown Live

The following video features Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin’s message to The Usos after earning a title shot on tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live: