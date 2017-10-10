Dolph Ziggler Calls Bobby Roode A Fraud, New Match Confirmed For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown, Carmella Commands Ellsworth To Drink (Video)

WWE Smackdown Live Bobby Roode versus Dolph Ziggler has been confirmed for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live. Roode said his WWE pay-per-view debut was GLORIOUS, but it was also squandered because of how he was attacked after the bell. called out Ziggler on tonight’s show, citing his post-match attack at WWE Hell In A Cell, and said he would give him another shot, and wanted to fight him on the spot. Ziggler called Roode a fraud, showing evidence of Roode pulling his tights to steal the win, and he said Roode only won by cheating. Ziggler feigned accepting the challenge, but turned around and said he would fight on his time, and the match was later confirmed by the commentary team. JUST ANNOUNCED: @REALBobbyRoode will get a rematch against @HEELZiggler NEXT WEEK on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/eKG0A7tBxM — WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2017 Is this the evidence that @HEELZiggler needs to prove that @REALBobbyRoode is nothing more than a FRAUD?! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/jstNlmU6fV — WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2017 Related: WWE Smackdown Live Results For 10/10 Carmella The following video features Carmella and her obedient companion James Ellsworth demonstrating how he can drink from his bowl on command: