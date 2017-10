TMZ Sports caught up with Ronda Rousey last night and peppered her with questions about a possible jump from MMA to sports entertainment.

When our guy tried to get it outta her, Ronda came back with — “If you were a real fan, would you really wanna know?” Before adding that, “I enjoy it more that way, and I don’t wanna ruin anything.” Interesting … especially ’cause WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahonrecently confirmed Rousey’s offer is still on the table … and the UFC mega-star was in a promo with Ric Flair‘s daughter, Charlotte, just last month.

The article also teases that Rousey’s husband and fellow fighter Travis Browne could also be interested in competing in WWE.

