Dusty Rhodes & Ricochet Share A Birthday Today

Today is the 29th birthday of international pro wrestling sensation Ricochet and would have been the 72nd birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes.

Longtime WWE ring announcer Tony Chimel and former ECW World Champion Taz both turn 50 today.

Tye Dillinger Celebrates ‘Perfect 10 Day’

WWE has released the following video on-line:

“The Perfect 10” Tye Dillinger is in a good mood on 10/10, and quizzes the Superstars of SmackDown LIVE to see if they know about the day’s significance.

WWE Hell In A Cell Result: United States Championship – AJ Styles (c) vs Baron Corbin vs Tye Dillinger

Mike Kanellis Thanks WWE

Mike Kanellis has posted the following to Twitter thanking WWE for the powerful mini-doc that they released yesterday covering his road to recovery from prescription drug addiction: