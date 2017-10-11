Update On Neville’s Rumored WWE Departure

PWInsider.com is reporting that according to multiple WWE sources they have spoken with Neville has not departed WWE.

Their report disputes Ryan Satin’s report for Pro Wrestling Sheet last night where he claims that his sources say, “there does seem to be some truth in that claim,” in regards to the rumors Neville requested his WWE release.

WrestleZone has reached out to WWE for comment regarding Neville’s status with the company. If we receive clarification on these conflicting reports we’ll bring it to you as soon as we have it.

Beware The Bludgeon Brothers

WWE has released the following video on-line from Smackdown Live last night: