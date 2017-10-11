|
Update On Neville’s Rumored WWE Departure
PWInsider.com is reporting that according to multiple WWE sources they have spoken with Neville has not departed WWE.
Their report disputes Ryan Satin’s report for Pro Wrestling Sheet last night where he claims that his sources say, “there does seem to be some truth in that claim,” in regards to the rumors Neville requested his WWE release.
Related: Neville Reportedly Asks For WWE Release
Beware The Bludgeon Brothers
WWE has released the following video on-line from Smackdown Live last night: